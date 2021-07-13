Menard Financial Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. 400,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

