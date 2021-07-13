MenaPay Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $469.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00887930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005343 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

