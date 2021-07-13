Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $70.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

