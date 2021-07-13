MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 77.7% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $8,890.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00159307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.90 or 1.00273163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00962910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

