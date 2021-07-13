Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 12,597 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.41. 5,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.98. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

