Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NYSE:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 16,000 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NYSE:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,867,968.00.

MXIM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 116,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,789. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

