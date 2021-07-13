Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,951 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.50% of Materion worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

