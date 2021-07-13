Marybeth Carberry Sells 4,929 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $13,604.04.
RESN stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.
About Resonant
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.