Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90.
Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 26,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $112.26.
Paychex Company Profile
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.