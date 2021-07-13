Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 26,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $112.26.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

