Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) versus Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Financial Analysis

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 20.04% 10.66% 1.89% Glacier Bancorp 36.81% 13.41% 1.66%

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marlin Business Services and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.44%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.46 $266.40 million $2.81 19.25

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Marlin Business Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a portfolio of approximately 80,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers reinsurance services; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market deposit accounts. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

