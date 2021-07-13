Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 425 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $261.65 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

