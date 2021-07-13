Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,704,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

