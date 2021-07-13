Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,558 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

