Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $830,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $222.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

