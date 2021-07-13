Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $234.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

