Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $453,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $350.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $259.94 and a twelve month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

