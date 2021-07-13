Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,233 Shares of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Stock

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $16,041.33.

GGO stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

About The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

