Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down to $18.97

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $17.90. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 65 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

The stock has a market cap of $651.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

