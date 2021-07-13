Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

