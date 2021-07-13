Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to C$35.50 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.58.

MLFNF opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

