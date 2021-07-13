Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

