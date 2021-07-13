Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 42,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $203.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.