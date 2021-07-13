Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

