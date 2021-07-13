Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

PPA stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.