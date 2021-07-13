Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.