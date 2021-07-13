Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Paul Caine Sells 15,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00.
NYSE MGNI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,858. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.
Magnite Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.