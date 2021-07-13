Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Paul Caine Sells 15,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00.

NYSE MGNI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,858. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

