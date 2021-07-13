Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $164,050.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 1,634,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

