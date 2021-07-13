LYNC Network (LYNC) Price Down 17.3% This Week

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $438,392.99 and $3,052.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 972,827 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

