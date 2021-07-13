Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. 451,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,407. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.