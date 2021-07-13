Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

