Lumbard & Kellner LLC Raises Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for 2.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.15% of M.D.C. worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

