Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 290.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,325,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,332.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,166.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 116,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 127,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 559,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,616. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

