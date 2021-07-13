Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial comprises 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,576. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.