Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $369.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,892. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

