Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $362.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

