Lossless (LSS) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $349,699.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00157111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.14 or 0.99878649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00955852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

