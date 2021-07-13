Loser Coin (LOWB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00112504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00158963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,064.70 or 0.99821572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.75 or 0.00959275 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

