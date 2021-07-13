Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $152,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

