Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

