Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $1,220,012.61.

NYSE LOGI opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.