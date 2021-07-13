Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $469.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $593.11 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 534.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

