Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,152,402 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

