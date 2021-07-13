Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0433 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $119,257.24 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,132.87 or 1.00135285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007374 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

