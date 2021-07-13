Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg Purchases 445,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg acquired 445,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,450,000.00.

NYSE:LCAP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 11,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,252. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

