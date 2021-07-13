Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

