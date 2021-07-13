Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.