Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $664,000.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $664,000.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,626. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

