Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega Sells 119,587 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53.
LESL stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.