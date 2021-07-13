LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NYSE:LMAT) Insider Sells $191,806.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NYSE:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,307 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $191,806.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,950. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.