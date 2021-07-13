Leener Pierre-Marie De Sells 9,339 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00.
TSE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 256,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,845. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
