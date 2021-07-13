Leener Pierre-Marie De Sells 9,339 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00.

TSE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 256,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,845. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.